New York Jets Flight Connections 2/9/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. 2022 could be the year we start to see some real life from the Jets offense, something we essentially haven’t seen since the 2015 season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chris Ivory, Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall. While it remains to be seen what Zach Wilson is truly capable of doing at quarterback, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Michael Carter are a good starting point going into the second year of a rebuild. Michael Carter especially was a great find by Joe Douglas, as many pinned the undersized RB of not being able to continue his magic at the NFL level, but he’s proven them wrong. If Carter can maintain health going forward, it would add an excellent element to the offense going forward. As a UNC fan myself, I was especially excited when he fell to Gang Green. If the team can get another back to pair with Carter, that RB room could be troublesome for opposing defenses. Let’s see what Joe Douglas has up his sleeve this offseason. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Jets RB Ty Johnson Enjoyed His Teammates, Produced in 3rd-Down Role

Randy Lange - Jets CBs Look Ahead: Young Group 'Got Better Every Single Day'

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Mike LaFleur 1-on-1 at the 2022 Senior Bowl

Ryan Moran - Mike LaFleur gushes about 'thirsty' New York Jets fans

Jack Bell - Reese’s Senior Bowl Put Jets Assistants in the Pilot’s Chair

Ian Roddy - 2022 NFL draft's WR class mirrors those of the past two years

Justin Fried - NY Jets are reportedly high on Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton

Daniel Kelly - Why New York Jets Should Pick Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders in 2022 NFL Draft

Ralph Vacchiano - 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Jets and Giants focus on the trenches early

Michael Nania - 5 contract-year-breakout free agents the NY Jets should beware of

Justin Fried - NY Jets can't break the bank for Braxton Berrios in free agency

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Should Jets re-sign Lamarcus Joyner?

