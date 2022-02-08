Podcast: The Pressure on Joe Douglas

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has not had much pressure on him since he took the job in the late spring of 2019.

He inherited a bad situation, and because of the timing of his hiring it was going to take years to fix. He also had Adam Gase, who was a convenient target for blame when things went wrong.

Douglas might have needed years to fix the team, but has has now had years. On today’s podcast I discuss the reasons I think there needs to be pressure on Joe Douglas to get results in 2022. We are past the point where being at the bottom of the NFL is acceptable. The Jets don’t need to be in the Super Bowl next year. I’m not even sure they necessarily need to make the Playoffs, but there has to be substantial and tangible improvement.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give it a thumbs up if you like what you see.