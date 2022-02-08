Building A Jets Core: Quinnen Wiliams

We have the sixth core member of the New York Jets, as voted by all of you. And the winner is: Quinnen Williams, Defensive Tackle! The Jets drafted Williams with the 3rd pick in the 2019 NFL draft. In his three years with the Jets Wiliams has been a good, but not a great player. Now the Jets have to decide whether or not to exercise the 5th year option for Wiliams. If they choose not to exercise that option, Williams’ days with the Jets may be numbered.

With Williams taking the 6th spot, our crowd sourced Jets Core 2023 looks like this:

Zach Wilson Alijah Vera-Tucker Elijah Moore Michael Carter I Bryce Hall Quinnen Williams ?

Your job, should you choose to accept it, is to think alongside the Jets’ staff and vote for who you think are the most likely players to form the Jets core and still be here on opening day of the 2023 season. Nobody knows for sure how things will play out and evaluating the chances of some of the younger players who have barely scratched the surface yet is tricky, but we know who the coaching staff is and what type of players might fit their system, so let’s give this a shot. Let’s crowd source a Jets Core 2023.

Through late February I’ll be putting up a daily poll asking GGN to vote on the most likely current Jets players to still be with the team in 2023. I’ll include some current Jets that are not under contract for the 2022 season and may leave in free agency this year, but I will not include any player in college, in the 2022 NFL draft, currently under contract with another team, or any free agent who wasn’t with the Jets at the end of 2021. The idea here is to build a list of the current Jets players you think will most likely make up a core group the team will build around to begin to construct a playoff contender.

If a name you think should be on the poll is not there you can write in candidates in the comments section. If a player gets support in the comments I’ll add him to the poll.

We all have different views on various Jets players. What we’re looking for here is the community’s collective view of the players who might help lead the Jets out of the wilderness in the coming years. Your views may or may not coincide with the community’s, and either way that’s OK.

So let’s get to it. Today we continue with the number seven Jets core player. Who will it be? Vote early, vote often, and let’s hear who you think are the players that will be the Jets leaders of the future.