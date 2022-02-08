New York Jets Flight Connections 2/8/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While many analysts are speculating whether or not the Jets can replicate the success of the Bengals and their quick turnaround; I think it’s important to understand that every situation is different. While the comparison is just, it does a disservice to everyone involved. Personally I believe the leash on Joe Douglas should start to tighten if the 2022 season doesn’t dramatically improve - at least from a wins and losses perspective. This will be JD’s 3rd draft in four years, and right now it’s a mixed bag. This year, with plenty of opportunity, Douglas can’t falter with his decisions. This also goes for Robert Saleh, whose defensive unit’s performance, at times, was far from what was expected when he was hired to take over the team. This year will say a lot about both men and their respective futures with the Jets going forward. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

