Podcast: Senior Bowl Winners and How They Impact the Jets

The Senior Bowl took place on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

The game wasn’t the only event, however. Many talent evaluators will tell you that the practices in the lead up to the game are at least as important if not more important than the game itself. Over the course of the week, a number of players stood out and helped out their Draft stock.

On today’s podcast I discuss some of the players who performed well last week and what it means for the Jets. I discuss some players at a position of great need, one player at a spot that is not necessarily the team’s greatest need, and a couple of players at a position that is not a need at all but could impact the trade market.

