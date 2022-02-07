New York Jets Flight Connections 2/7/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. There have been reported rumors of the number it will take for the Jets to re-sign Braxton Berrios this offseason. Berrios is an unrestricted free agent, and it seems unlikely that the team will have him to start the 2022 season. If the reported $9M per year number is true, it wouldn’t make much sense for the Jets to bring him back - and that’s coming from a huge Berrios fan in myself. With the Jets likely to select a wide receiver in this year’s draft, there wouldn’t seem to be much room for Berrios to crack the roster; especially considering he wasn’t seeing extensive playing time until the receiving core got hit with injuries. Personally, I would love to see the Jets retain one of their better players, but at this point, it seems unlikely. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Michael Nania - Rumored contract demands emerge for NY Jets' Braxton Berrios (Report)

Michael Nania - A strange phenomenon robbed Zach Wilson of more TD passes in 2021

Ryan Moran - 2022 New York Jets mock free agency plan 1.0

Christian Agathis - 3 reasons the NY Jets should re-sign Morgan Moses this offseason

Michael Nania - New York Jets rumored to be a draft trade-up candidate (Report)

Michael Nania - NY Jets are focused on targeting 4 particular positions in draft (Report)

Michael Nania - 5 first-round NFL draft prospects with alarming career statistics

Garrett Stepien - Jets 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux among three different needs at No. 4

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Latest Draft Buzz Could Send Kayvon Thibodeaux to NY

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Are ‘High’ on Notre Dame DB Kyle Hamilton, Fans Are Upset

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!