Recapping the performance of ex-Jets with their new teams: Part I - AFC defense

With the postseason coming to a close, it’s time to recap how former Jets players who have since joined other NFL teams have fared. There was so much player movement this year that we’ve decided to split this up into sections this time, starting with defensive players from the AFC.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

Defensive lineman Brandin Bryant spent the year on the Bills practice squad but was elevated for two games, in which he recorded two tackles and a quarterback hit. He signed a futures deal after the season to remain with the Bills.

Dolphins:

Safety Sheldrick Redwine was poached from Carolina’s practice squad in October and spent time on Miami’s active roster and practice squad. He played 12 defensive snaps in four appearances and was credited with two tackles. He’s going to be a restricted free agent.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell did not play any defensive snaps but was a useful contributor on special teams, registering two tackles in seven games before going onto injured reserve in November. He’s an exclusive rights free agent so will presumably be back in Miami.

Rookie linebacker Milo Eifler was on Miami’s practice squad but did not play and was eventually poached by Washington. Miami also signed defensive back Quincy Wilson to a futures deal after the season.

Patriots:

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson had just three tackles in four games in a rotational role and then suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. He signed a two-year deal so is currently under contract for 2022.

Harvey Langi mostly just played on special teams, although he did start one game. In all, he played 16 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles, but an MCL sprain in week seven ended his season. He signed a one-year extension last month.

Steelers:

Defensive back Arthur Maulet played a pretty significant role with the Steelers in 2021. He started two games and played almost 400 defensive snaps as he racked up 47 tackles, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, five tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. However, he did give up some plays in coverage. Maulet is a pending free agent.

Browns:

Safety Adrian Colbert was a late season practice squad addition for the Browns who saw action in two games for them, although he didn’t get any defensive reps. He did not sign a futures deal after the season.

Montrel Meander, who recently converted to linebacker, spent the year on injured reserve but could be back because he is an exclusive rights free agent.

Bengals:

Edge rusher Wyatt Ray was claimed off waivers in September but has remained on the roster all year and is now headed to the Super Bowl as a reserve pass rusher. Ray started the season finale and had a strip sack that was returned for a touchdown. For the season as a whole, he had 15 tackles and two quarterback hits in 15 games as he played over 200 snaps. He also saw action in the AFC title game.

Journeyman linebacker Austin Calitro is currently back on the practice squad having re-joined the Bengals in November to play in five games down the stretch. He had three special teams tackles in the first four and then saw action on defense in the season finale, registering three more tackles.

Ravens:

The Ravens haven’t had any ex-Jets on their team this year on defense.

Titans:

The Titans signed a familiar name in November when they added cornerback Buster Skrine to their active roster. Skrine, who had played one game with the 49ers earlier in the year, started three games and even intercepted Trevor Lawrence in one of those. In all, he recorded 17 tackles and one penalty in seven games with the team.

Another familiar name, linebacker Avery Williamson, joined the team in October but was released in November and ended up in Denver. He played in two games with the Titans but only saw action on special teams.

At safety, Bradley McDougald started in week two but was then released. He ended up with three tackles in two games.

Also at safety, Matthias Farley played every game and was a key contributor on special teams. He had 12 tackles, including four in one game, and also forced and recovered a fumble and completed a pass for a first down on a fake punt. On defense, he recorded four tackles in 57 snaps.

Edge defender Sharif Finch was active for the Jets game in week four but played just five defensive snaps and was then released. He was later picked up by the Saints.

Linebacker BJ Bello and defensive lineman Trevon Coley spent the year on injured reserve and they, along with Farley and Skrine, are now pending unrestricted free agents. Safety Shyheim Carter, who is still yet to make his NFL debut, signed a futures deal having ended the season on the Titans’ practice squad.

Colts:

Veteran safety Andrew Sendejo was signed right before the season began but ended up starting 10 games for the Colts. He ended the season with 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 12 games. He is now 34 and a pending unrestricted free agent, so this could be the end of his career.

Another safety, Ibraheim Campbell, spent most of the year on the practice squad, although he was elevated for special teams duties in two games. He did not sign a futures deal after the season.

Texans:

The Texans had a bunch of ex-Jets on their defense, led by Neville Hewitt, who played every game at linebacker, starting five, and racked up 60 tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

Safety Terrance Brooks started three games. For the year as a whole, he had 21 tackles and a pass break-up in 11 games.

Edge defender Jordan Jenkins and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis each had a spell on injured reserve. Pierre-Louis had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in nine games. He mostly just played on special teams but did make one start. Jenkins didn’t start any games but played regularly and ended up with 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and four tackles for loss in 11 games.

Undrafted rookie defensive lineman Mike Dwumfour was a late-season practice squad addition and produced well down the stretch. In three games, he made one start and recorded five tackles, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and half a sack. He signed a futures deal after the season.

Brooks and Hewitt are out of contract at the end of the season but Jenkins and Pierre-Louis remain under contract because they signed two-year deals.

Jaguars:

Jacksonville also didn’t have any defensive players that were ex-Jets on their team all season.

Chiefs:

...and neither did the Chiefs.

Raiders:

The Raiders added linebacker Patrick Onwuasor to their practice squad in September and elevated him to the active roster in November. He made six appearances but only played one defensive snap and didn’t register any statistics. He’s a pending free agent.

Chargers:

Defensive back Tevaughn Campbell had a breakout game in week three as he started and broke up two passes and forced two fumbles. By the end of he season, he had started seven games and recorded 40 tackles and four pass breakups, making an even bigger name for himself with a key fourth quarter fumble return for a touchdown in the win over Cincinnati. He is under contract for 2022 already.

Broncos:

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris - released by the Jets in 2016 - has established himself as a key veteran over the past five years in Denver. He signed a three-year, $27 million deal last March and backed that up in 2021 by starting 16 games and tying his career high in three categories; tackles (49), quarterback hits (11) and sacks (six). He also added seven tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Cornerback Nate Hairston spent most of the year on the Broncos’ active roster. He played in 16 games, starting the season finale, and ended the year with nine tackles and four pass breakups. He’s a pending free agent.

As noted earlier the Broncos also added Williamson to their practice squad but he did not play for them and was released a few weeks later.

We’ll be back with part two in a few days...