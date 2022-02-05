New York Jets Flight Connections 02/05/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The Senior Bowl takes place today. Like any football all-star game, the game itself usually isn’t great football. However, the Senior Bowl does give Jets fans a chance to watch some potential future Jets compete. The Jets coaches have been working with these guys all week. With the Jets being given a rare opportunity to gain an edge in scouting these guys, perhaps a future Jets star will be showcasing their talents today.
DJ Bien-Aime II - Senior Bowl: 4 players who can help the Jets
DJ Bien-Aime II - Senior Bowl tight ends land on Jets’ radar
DJ Bien-Aime II - Robert Saleh on NFL hiring process: Is it tough? 'For sure'
Max Schneider - How top 2022 NFL draft prospects performed during Senior Bowl practices
Justin Fried - NY Jets reportedly working on an extension for OT George Fant
Justin Fried - Former NY Jets head coach Adam Gase a target of the Patriots?
Justin Fried - NY Jets All-Senior Bowl 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Tyler Greenawalt - 2022 NFL free agency: What have Jets free agents said about returning?
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: What’s next for each member of 2021 draft class?
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Should Jets re-sign Laurent Duvernay-Tardif?
Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL draft: Kenny Pickett impressing Jets HC Robert Saleh
Gary Phillips - New York Jets: Robert Saleh hints at impending pass rush upgrades
Dylan Tereman - Senior Bowl Practice Recap: National Team Notebook
Michael Obermuller - Ex-Jets Rookie Chris Naggar Signs Cowboys Futures Deal
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Insider Could See Jets Reuniting With Sheldon Richardson
Michael Obermuller - Reporter Pegs Trevor Penning as Jets Senior Bowl Favorite
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Proposed Jets, Steelers Trade Could Deliver Blockbuster Haul
Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Insider Reveals Draft Priority by Position
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Robert Saleh Opens up on Brian Flores, NFL Hiring
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Considered Trade Favorites to Land 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Karl Rasmussen - Biggest need the Jets must address in the 2022 NFL offseason
