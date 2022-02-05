New York Jets Flight Connections 02/05/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The Senior Bowl takes place today. Like any football all-star game, the game itself usually isn’t great football. However, the Senior Bowl does give Jets fans a chance to watch some potential future Jets compete. The Jets coaches have been working with these guys all week. With the Jets being given a rare opportunity to gain an edge in scouting these guys, perhaps a future Jets star will be showcasing their talents today.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Tuesday in February:

DJ Bien-Aime II - Senior Bowl: 4 players who can help the Jets

DJ Bien-Aime II - Senior Bowl tight ends land on Jets’ radar

DJ Bien-Aime II - Robert Saleh on NFL hiring process: Is it tough? 'For sure'

Max Schneider - How top 2022 NFL draft prospects performed during Senior Bowl practices

Justin Fried - NY Jets reportedly working on an extension for OT George Fant

Justin Fried - Former NY Jets head coach Adam Gase a target of the Patriots?

Justin Fried - NY Jets All-Senior Bowl 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Tyler Greenawalt - 2022 NFL free agency: What have Jets free agents said about returning?

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: What’s next for each member of 2021 draft class?

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Should Jets re-sign Laurent Duvernay-Tardif?

Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL draft: Kenny Pickett impressing Jets HC Robert Saleh

Gary Phillips - New York Jets: Robert Saleh hints at impending pass rush upgrades

Dylan Tereman - Senior Bowl Practice Recap: National Team Notebook

Michael Obermuller - Ex-Jets Rookie Chris Naggar Signs Cowboys Futures Deal

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Insider Could See Jets Reuniting With Sheldon Richardson

Michael Obermuller - Reporter Pegs Trevor Penning as Jets Senior Bowl Favorite

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Proposed Jets, Steelers Trade Could Deliver Blockbuster Haul

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Insider Reveals Draft Priority by Position

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Robert Saleh Opens up on Brian Flores, NFL Hiring

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Considered Trade Favorites to Land 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Karl Rasmussen - Biggest need the Jets must address in the 2022 NFL offseason

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.