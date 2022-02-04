Podcast: Former Jets QB Mark Sanchez Talks Super Bowl, Zach Wilson, Tim Tebow, His Career, and Pizza

On today’s podcast I begin the show talking about Cameron Clark’s retirement and the Senior Bowl.

After that my guest is former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez. If you listen to Mark, he can help you get free pizza (which is good because I certainly won’t).

Mark has teamed up with Papa Johns to celebrate its new New York-style pizza and fans’ unique pizza rituals with a giveaway of the best prize in pizza. Through February 16, fans can share their pizza-eating style on Twitter or Instagram with (hashtag) #whatsyourstyle (hashtag) #sweepstakes for a chance to win free pizza for a year.

Mark is a football analyst for Fox Sports so he offers some great insight on the Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. He also more than perhaps any other person on the planet understands what Zach Wilson is going through. Mark explains some of the pressures and challenges of being a young quarterback in New York with the Jets franchise. We also talk about his career a bit, and Mark tells us what he thought when the Jets traded for Tim Tebow back in 2012.

