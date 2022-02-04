New York Jets Flight Connections 2/4/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As we head into the weekend, it doesn’t seem like the Jets and their former players can avoid being hit with bullets sent from Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus. On Groundhog’s Day, Butkus sent out a tweet making fun of the Jets, saying that with the showing of the groundhog, that Jets have already been eliminated from the playoffs. He fired back at a former player of the Jets again on Thursday, going after Mark Sanchez. While there’s no real reason why the Jets keep being the butt of the joke, it’s something fans are fairly used to by now. Hopefully soon, Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas can change that narrative. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Michael Nania - 5 common misconceptions about the 2021 New York Jets

Randy Lange - Jets LB Look Ahead: C.J. Mosley Still 'One of the Best in the Business'

Andrew Golden - Will Mekhi Becton permanently lose his LT job to George Fant?

Max Goodman - Could the New York Jets trade tackle Mekhi Becton this offseason?

Justin Fried - NY Jets OT Mekhi Becton an 'under-the-radar trade candidate'

Ryan Moran - Predicting what will happen with every NY Jets unrestricted free agent

Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg - Senior Bowl Practice Report | 5 Players Who Took Flight Thursday in Mobile

Brian Costello - These Senior Bowl tight ends could fill desperate Jets need

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: Colorado State TE Trey McBride sees fit with Jets

David Wyatt-Hupton - Why an overlooked Chattanooga prospect can be draft steal for NY Jets

Michael Nania - Dick Butkus roasts Mark Sanchez, NY Jets fans on Twitter

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Ex-Jets QB, Kevin O’Connell, ‘Expected’ to Land Vikings HC Gig

