Senior Bowl Practice Discussion Thread

Today is the final day of practice for the Senior Bowl from Mobile, Alabama ahead of Saturday’s game.

While it is practice, talent evaluators will be looking at performances. The events leading up to the game can matter just as much as what happens on Saturday.

The National Team, which the Jets’ coaching staff is overseeing, is first on the field today at 12:30 pm Eastern. The practice will be televised on ESPN U.

The American Team, which has the coaches of the Detroit Lions, will take the field at 3:00 pm. Their practice is to be shown on ESPN 2.

NFL Network will have a recap show of the day’s highlights tonight around 11:00 pm Eastern after the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Discuss the day at practice below. Which players do you think would be good fits for the New York Jets? Which players are helping or hurting their stock at today’s practices?