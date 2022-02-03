New York Jets Flight Connections 2/3/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the Brian Flores situation reaching full steam - and potentially other people joining Flores’ suit, serious questions need to start being asked of the integrity of the game of football. Most people are aware that tanking exists in sports, but with gambling being more integrated into sports - and the NFL, the Dolphins’ and Brian Flores situation needs to be examined closely, along with all the racial disparities seen throughout the hiring processes in the NFL. The Dolphins especially should be punished severely, but it would be a surprise to see the NFL force ownership to sell the team. Perhaps this suit by Flores will start showing some real change that many of us have been asking for. We shall see. With that, here are your links to the New York Jets.

