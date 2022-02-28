Podcast: How Much Does the Scouting Combine Matter?

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place this week in Indianapolis.

In the early stages of the week players will arrive, and general managers and head coaches will speak to the media.

The main event is later in the week as NFL Draft prospects take the field for drills.

The significance of the Combine is a hotly debated topic among fans. Does it have any relevance? If so, how much relevance does it have? The testing is for pure athletic ability, but many of the drills do not directly overlap what players need to do on the field to succeed at their respective positions.

On today’s podcast I offer thoughts on what matters and what doesn't at the Combine. I used to think the event was useless, but I have changed my mind to a certain extent in recent years.

