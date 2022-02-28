New York Jets Flight Connections 2/28/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. We’ve hit the point in the offseason where the news is going to be at an all-time low - and I don’t mean that to reference the band from the 2000’s. At this point, most prospects that are on the Jets radar have been talked about extensively, and until we know what’s going to happen with some premier free agents, it’s just speculation at this point in time. One thing that has been interesting is the fact that the Jets plan on addressing the cornerback room, one of the more surprising groups this season. While the players performed well, the defense was still having issues with the passing attack. I would chalk that up more to the lack of a pass rush from the front seven, but that’s just me. When defenses get pressure, everything becomes easier. Regardless of how the Jets go about the situation, hopefully it helps strengthen the defense, and the team, going forward. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

