New York Jets Flight Connections 02/27/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! With free agency looming in about two weeks the Jets will need to come up with a plan for the many, many holes on the roster. Tight end has been a sore spot for years. While the 2022 NFL draft has some intriguing prospects at tight end, if the Jets want to provide Zach Wilson with the best chance to succeed, they probably should add one or two decent options in free agency. The favorites of many are Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, but they may not make it to free agency, and if they do, their contract demands may be too rich for the Jets’ blood. If the Jets are looking for more affordable options, guys like Maxx Williams, O.J. Howard, Will Dissly and David Njoku may not be the sexiest names, but they should be much more affordable and they have the potential to provide competent play at the position. These are for the most part hold the fort options, good enough until the Jets can draft and develop a better player or two at the position. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Jets sign one or two tight ends and draft one or two. Whichever direction the Jets go at the position, it will be difficult not to improve upon the bottom of the barrel players the Jets have been trotting out there at tight end for the last decade.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in February:

Max Goodman - Pro Football Focus predicts New York Jets will sign CB Carlton Davis in free agency

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Eagles’ Derek Barnett Could Be a Free Agent Target

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Predicted to Sign Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki to Massive Deal

Michael Obermuller - Jets Ex-Captain Sent to Cowboys in Free Agency Prediction

Justin Fried - Should the NY Jets re-sign or decline OT Morgan Moses?

Justin Fried - NY Jets trade down with QB-needy team in CBS Sports mock draft

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 7 pass rushers New York Jets could target

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 1 free agent target from every NFC North team

Marty Schupak - Schupak’s Draft Prospects Top 52, 1.0

Mason Smoller - Should the New York Jets Re-Sign Folorunso Fatukasi?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.