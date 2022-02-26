New York Jets Flight Connections 02/26/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! There are rumblings that the Jets will likely spend significant assets to land a top cornerback, whether by trade, free agency or the draft. That seemingly conflicts with other stories that indicate the Jets are satisfied with their young cornerbacks and the stories that the Jets’ defensive system does not prioritize high end cornerbacks. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Of course no team would turn down a top cornerback in a vacuum. However, it may be that the Jets, while they’d be thrilled to develop one or land one, may not be willing to spend big on one. How the Jets approach this offseason will tell us a lot about how the Jets view the position.

