Jets Podcast: Prospect Friday Scouting Garrett Wilson

Today I’m starting a new podcast series (or at least what I anticipate will become a new podcast series). Each Friday from now until the NFL Draft I am going to try to profile one prospect who could interest the Jets at some phase of the Draft.

The first player I am profiling is Garrett Wilson, a wide receiver out of Ohio State.

I am trying to get away from simple “good prospect” or “bad prospect” designations. All prospects have their own strengths and weaknesses. A player might be a good fit for one team and a bad fit for another. On this episode I do my best to discuss some of the things I think Wilson does well and some of the areas for improvement. Finally I discuss where I think he could fit on the Jets.

