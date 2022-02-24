Podcast: 2021 Jets Wide Receiver Review

On today’s podcast we continue the position review series by focusing on the wide receiver position.

It was viewed as one of the strongest and deepest groups entering the year. It wasn’t a terrible season for Jets wide receivers, but there were clearly some disappointments. On today’s podcast we look at the performances of the group and discuss the need to add a top flight receiver in the offseason to help out Zach Wilson.

Who got too much blame when things went wrong? Which free agents should be retained? What are the options the Jets have to upgrade the position in the offseason and provide Zach with that help? I get to all of these questions and more on this episode.

