Podcast: Jets 2021 Quarterback Review

Today we begin a new podcast series on the show evaluating the Jets position by position in 2021. We start with the most important spot on the field, quarterback. The Jets had a rookie this season, Zach Wilson. It was a difficult season for the signal caller, but we discuss hopes for the future.

We also talk about the backups. Mike White had a surprising standout performance against the Bengals. Joe Flacco was reacquired during the season from the Philadelphia Eagles and started a loss to the Dolphins.

There are so many questions. Can Zach get back to being the playmaker he was at BYU? What should the Jets do at the position going forward? We discuss all of this and more on today’s Locked On Jets.

