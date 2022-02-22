New York Jets Flight Connections 2/22/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a safe and wonderful start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. With the NFL once again changing protocols on Covid-19, the draft evaluation process may be much murkier this time around than before - even during the peak of Covid itself. While the NFL wants prospects to maintain a ‘bubble’, agents of those prospects are rallying against it - and rightfully so, considering how the NFL has teeter-tottered back and forth between this without any real reason other than monetary benefit. While it’s likely the NFL concedes on these protocols, it is something to monitor going forward. Especially for the Jets and Joe Douglas, in which this draft will be a key cog in the development of the team going forward. It will be interesting to see how it all unfolds. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Geoff Magliocchetti - 4 realistic team goals for the 2022 New York Jets

Jake Rill - Jets' Biggest Keys to Having a Successful NFL Offseason

Rich Cimini - New York Jets NFL offseason preview: It's all about Zach Wilson ... or is it?

Geoff Magliocchetti - New York Jets offseason preview Part I: Quarterbacks

Ian Roddy - The greatest upgrade the NY Jets could make at each position of need

Ryan Moran - Top 10 NY Jets free agent targets aged 26 and under

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 12 safeties New York Jets could target

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Trade Reunion With Saints’ Demario Davis Possible

Daniel Kelly - New York Jets should sign left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency

Michael Nania - Why the New York Jets should not entertain a Robby Anderson reunion

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Has Joe Douglas Addressing O-Line, Secondary

Michael Nania - Why Drake London is a far better NY Jets scheme fit than many realize

Michael Nania - Did the NY Jets secure the best Day 3 haul of the 2021 NFL draft?

Ryan Cole - Michael Carter thinks Zach Wilson is the 'perfect QB' for New York

Oliver Cochrane - 2021 NY Jets cornerbacks: Where they rank in 5 key skills

SNY - Bent - Deep dive on Jamien Sherwood’s rookie season and how he might impact Jets in 2022

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Disappointing Jets WR Corey Davis Due for ‘Bounce Back’ Season

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!