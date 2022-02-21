New York Jets Flight Connections 02/21/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! With a draft that by many accounts is short on star power at the top end of round 1 and long in depth farther down in the draft order, the Jets may be looking to trade down this year. That, of course, is easier said than done. Presumably the other 31 NFL teams are aware of the paucity of ultra high end talent at the top of the draft and they may be reluctant to trade up with the Jets. In addition, the lack of great quarterback prospects this year makes getting a big haul in a trade down especially problematic this year. This may point towards prioritizing top 2023 picks in a Jets trade down scenario. Giving up some high picks in the 2023 draft might be more palatable to some teams than giving up a big 2022 draft package. In addition, the Jets could presumably acquire better draft assets by waiting a year for the return, as traditionally draft picks a year out have to be higher picks to make up an equivalent package to draft picks in the current year. Whether the Jets would consider deferring some picks until next year in exchange for a better set of assets remains to be seen, but it might provide a way to maximize the chances of a good return in a trade down scenario if the Jets aren’t thrilled with the available options when their picks come up.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Monday in February:

Daniel Kelly - How the New York Jets Can Make Zach Wilson Successful

Michael Obermuller - Jaguars Cam Robinson Decision May Impact Jets in Draft

Michael Obermuller - Jets Fallen Star ‘Most Underrated Free Agent’ at Position

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Michael Carter II Has ‘Inside Track’ to Starting Gig

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: 49ers Named Landing Spot for Morgan Moses

Justin Fried - Should the NY Jets re-sign or decline WR Jamison Crowder?

Justin Fried - Zach Wilson and the NY Jets rookie class slammed by NFL analyst

Justin Fried - NY Jets land Kayvon Thibodeaux and a star WR in 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 6 linebackers New York Jets should avoid

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 1 free agent target from every AFC West team

Max Goodman - Carolina Panthers WR Robby Anderson Is Interested in Returning to New York Jets

Tyler Greenawalt - Robby Anderson prefers Jets reunion if Panthers trade him

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Should Jets re-sign Tim Ward?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.