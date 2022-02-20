Building A Jets Core: Bryce Huff

We have the 18th and final core member of the New York Jets, as voted by all of you. And the winner is: Bryce Huff, Edge! Bryce Huff was signed by the Jets in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. In his rookie year Huff played in 14 games and had two sacks and eight quarterback pressures. Huff was injured for much of the 2021 campaign, playing in just 9 games. He nonetheless got a few more snaps in 2021 than he did in 2020, and produced similar numbers, with two sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. Huff will likely have to develop further and become more productive in the pass rush if he wants to be here for the 2023 season.

With Bryce Huff taking the 18th and final spot, our crowd sourced Jets Core 2023 looks like this:

Zach Wilson Alijah Vera-Tucker Elijah Moore Michael Carter I Bryce Hall Quinnen Williams Mekhi Becton John Franklin-Myers Carl Lawson Michael Carter II George Fant Corey Davis Brandin Echols Connor McGovern Quincy Williams C.J. Mosley Braxton Berrios Bryce Huff

I’ll be sharing my thoughts on the list tomorrow. In the meantime, share your thoughts about the final list and the Jets roster in the comments section. Thanks to all who participated in the polls for putting this list together.