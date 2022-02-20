 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Building A Jets Core: Bryce Huff

By MacGregor Wells
/ new
Tennessee Titans v New York Jets Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

We have the 18th and final core member of the New York Jets, as voted by all of you. And the winner is: Bryce Huff, Edge! Bryce Huff was signed by the Jets in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. In his rookie year Huff played in 14 games and had two sacks and eight quarterback pressures. Huff was injured for much of the 2021 campaign, playing in just 9 games. He nonetheless got a few more snaps in 2021 than he did in 2020, and produced similar numbers, with two sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. Huff will likely have to develop further and become more productive in the pass rush if he wants to be here for the 2023 season.

With Bryce Huff taking the 18th and final spot, our crowd sourced Jets Core 2023 looks like this:

  1. Zach Wilson
  2. Alijah Vera-Tucker
  3. Elijah Moore
  4. Michael Carter I
  5. Bryce Hall
  6. Quinnen Williams
  7. Mekhi Becton
  8. John Franklin-Myers
  9. Carl Lawson
  10. Michael Carter II
  11. George Fant
  12. Corey Davis
  13. Brandin Echols
  14. Connor McGovern
  15. Quincy Williams
  16. C.J. Mosley
  17. Braxton Berrios
  18. Bryce Huff

I’ll be sharing my thoughts on the list tomorrow. In the meantime, share your thoughts about the final list and the Jets roster in the comments section. Thanks to all who participated in the polls for putting this list together.

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...