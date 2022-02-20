New York Jets Flight Connections 02/20/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! We’ve hit a dead portion of the NFL calendar. The NFL Combine is more than a week away, free agency is more than three weeks away, and the NFL draft is more than two months away. With nothing of substance happening, we’re treated to an endless loop of mock drafts, listicles of players to target or avoid in free agency, silly trade speculations that have just north of zero chance of happening, and the like. If that’s up your alley, great! If not, you’ll need some patience. It’s gonna be a little while before anything of substance crosses your desk.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in February:
Ryan Dunleavy - Jets Marcus Maye's injury makes for tricky Jets free agency situation
Steve Serby - NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Giants, Jets add in trenches, skill positions
Michael Obermuller - Jets Team Reporter Highlights Chad Muma as Draft Target
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Warned to Avoid Aaron Rodgers’ Toy Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Proposed Trade Sends Nigerian 49ers Stud Samson Ebukam to Jets
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Predicted to Land Historic NFL Draft Package via Trade
Michael Obermuller - Top NFL Experts Praise Zach Wilson’s Growth & Improvement
Justin Fried - Michael Carter: Zach Wilson is the perfect QB for the NY Jets
Justin Fried - Robby Anderson reportedly eyeing a NY Jets return in 2022
Justin Fried - 6 running backs the NY Jets could target in 2022 free agency
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 8 linebackers New York Jets could target
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 10 free agent targets who could be franchise tagged
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 1 free agent target from every AFC East team
Marty Schupak - The Jets Joe Klecko: The Numbers Don’t Lie!
