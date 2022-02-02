Jets guard Cameron Clark retiring due to injury

Jets guard Cameron Clark is retiring because of a spinal cord injury he suffered in training camp last year. Rich Cimini broke the story.

Unfortunate news: Cam Clark, a 2020 fourth-round pick, has to call it a career due to an injury, ESPN has learned. #Jets https://t.co/bVjd45vphJ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 2, 2022

Saleh: “He made it to the league because of his talent, hard work and attitude and I have every confidence that they will all continue to serve him as he transitions to the next step." #Jets https://t.co/bVjd45vphJ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 2, 2022

“Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets,” Clark’s agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN. Clark, 24, was told he would risk paralysis if he continued to play.

Clark was one of three players the Jets selected in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft. A developmental offensive lineman, the team had hopes he could eventually grow into a role at guard. He didn’t play a snap in his career after spending his rookie season low on the depth chart and missing his entire second season due to the injury.

It is an unfortunate situation. All we can do is wish Cameron Clark success in his future endeavors.