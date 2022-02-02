 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jets guard Cameron Clark retiring due to injury

By John B
NFL: New York Jets OTA John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jets guard Cameron Clark is retiring because of a spinal cord injury he suffered in training camp last year. Rich Cimini broke the story.

“Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets,” Clark’s agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN.

Clark, 24, was told he would risk paralysis if he continued to play.

Clark was one of three players the Jets selected in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft. A developmental offensive lineman, the team had hopes he could eventually grow into a role at guard. He didn’t play a snap in his career after spending his rookie season low on the depth chart and missing his entire second season due to the injury.

It is an unfortunate situation. All we can do is wish Cameron Clark success in his future endeavors.

