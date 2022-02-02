Podcast: Reaction to the Mekhi Becton News and the Weekly Mailbag

The Jets coaching staff is working in Mobile, Alabama, this week running one of the teams participating in the Senior Bowl. This gives the Jets a chance to work up close with some of the prospects in this year's Draft class.

Head coach Robert Saleh made news yesterday, but it did not involve any players the Jets might be scouting this week. He indicated there will be a competition for the starting left tackle job. Mekhi Becton, the team’s 2020 first round pick, will not simply be handed his job back after missing the final 16 games of the season with a knee injury. George Fant, who played solid football in his place, will have a chance to keep the job.

On today’s podcast I discuss the implications of this decision. Then we get to mailbag questions about various offseason and postseason topics.

