Building A Jets Core

We’ve reached a dead time in the Jets offseason schedule. For the next two weeks the NFL will be about the Super Bowl. Trades are still weeks away from solidifying. A few cuts are possible, but most won’t happen until we’re closer to the start of the new league year in mid-March.

Last year I debuted a series of articles building a list of players all of you thought were the most likely to still be with the Jets in two seasons.

Here were the top 18 players most likely to be with the team in 2022, as voted by all of you last year:

Mekhi Becton Quinnen Williams Denzel Mims Marcus Maye Bryce Hall Ashtyn Davis Folorunso Fatukasi John Franklin-Myers C.J. Mosley Braden Mann Jamison Crowder Sam Darnold Brian Poole Chris Herndon Connor McGovern Neville Hewitt Blessuan Austin Bryce Huff

Oof! That list looks shaky. Not because all of you did a shaky job picking, but because the Jets roster one year ago was just so bad.

Sam Darnold, Brian Poole, Chris Herndon, Neville Hewitt and Blessuan Austin didn’t survive 2021, never mind 2022. None of those players look to be missed much in the future.

In addition, Denzel Mims, Marcus Maye and Jamison Crowder are on shaky ground to return in 2022, and Folorunso Fatukasi and Ashtyn Davis could also be on the way out.

All in all, there just wasn’t much core there to work with. Hopefully that will change as the Jets rebuild.

I’ve decided to make this an annual event, to track how this team develops. Your job, should you choose to accept it, is to think alongside the Jets’ staff and vote for who you think are the most likely players to form the Jets core and still be here on opening day of the 2023 season. Nobody knows for sure how things will play out, and evaluating the chances of some of the younger players who have barely scratched the surface yet is tricky, but we know who the coaching staff is and what type of payers might fit their system, so let’s give this a shot. Let’s crowd source a Jets Core 2023.

For the next 20 days I’ll be putting up a daily poll asking GGN to vote on the most likely current Jets players to still be with the team in 2023. I’ll include some current Jets that are not under contract for the 2022 season and may leave in free agency this year, but I will not include any player in college, in the 2022 NFL draft, currently under contract with another team, or any free agent who wasn’t with the Jets at the end of 2021. The idea here is to build a list of the current Jets players you think will most likely make up a core group the team will build around to begin to construct a playoff contender.

If you think a player should be included in the poll you can write in candidates in the comments section. If a player gets support in the comments section I’ll add him to the poll.

We all have different views on various Jets players. What we’re looking for here is the community’s collective view of the players who might help lead the Jets out of the wilderness in the coming years. Your views may or may not coincide with the community’s, and either way that’s OK.

So let’s get to it. Today we start with the number one Jets core player. Who will it be? Vote early, vote often, and let’s hear who you think are the players that will be the Jets leaders of the future.