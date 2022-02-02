New York Jets Flight Connections 2/2/22

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort during my absence. Much like the recent couple of days I’ve experienced, Jets LF Mekhi Becton seems he will have some adversity to face heading into the 2022 season. Head coach Robert Saleh has stated that there will be a competition for the starting LT position next year between Becton and George Fant. Fant was a sneaky acquisition by Joe Douglas; initially being viewed as a primary swing tackle, Fant’s development has been unprecedented by most. Forced into the starting role this year with Becton’s injury, Fant didn’t disappoint. For Becton, however, it could be a sign of bad things to come if he isn’t able to re-capture his LT spot. The Jets could potentially slide him to guard, but I guess we’ll have to see how it unfolds as the year continues. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

