Building A Jets Core: Braxton Berrios

We have the 17th core member of the New York Jets, as voted by all of you. And the winner is: Braxton Berrios, Receiver/Returner! Braxton Berrios was originally drafted by the New England Patriots with the 210th pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Berrios never played a snap for the Patriots. The Jets claimed Berrios off waivers after he was cut by the Patriots in September 2019. Berrios had the best year of his career in 2021, when he was named First Team All Pro as a returner. Unless the Jets re-sign him, Berrios will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

With Berrios taking the 17th spot, our crowd sourced Jets Core 2023 looks like this:

Zach Wilson Alijah Vera-Tucker Elijah Moore Michael Carter I Bryce Hall Quinnen Williams Mekhi Becton John Franklin-Myers Carl Lawson Michael Carter II George Fant Corey Davis Brandin Echols Connor McGovern Quincy Williams C.J. Mosley Braxton Berrios ?

Your job, should you choose to accept it, is to think alongside the Jets’ staff and vote for who you think are the most likely players to form the Jets core and still be here on opening day of the 2023 season. Nobody knows for sure how things will play out. Evaluating the chances of some of the younger players who have barely scratched the surface yet is tricky, but we know who the coaching staff is and what type of players might fit their system, so let’s give this a shot. Let’s crowd source a Jets Core 2023.

Today will be the last poll. We will name our 18th and final core player, and then I will give you some thoughts on the list a day later. Vote early, vote often, and let’s hear who you think is the 18th and final Jets core player.