New York Jets Flight Connections 02/19/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The NFL offseason is under way. We are just under four weeks away from the start of free agency. With one of the largest amounts of cap space in the NFL, the New York Jets figure to be major players in the free agent market. I would expect the Jets to acquire at least three or four players penciled in as starters in free agency, if the injury bug can ever stop destroying the Jets hopes. Add in another three or four starters coming out of the draft, and the return of Carl Lawson, Mekhi Becton and Corey Davis from injuries, and the Jets should look like a very different team in a relatively short time. Here’s hoping the Jets aren’t just different in 2022, but they are substantially improved.
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange - What Do You Think About the Jets’ Position as Free Agency Approaches?
DJ Bien-Aime II - Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper among possible Jets trade targets
DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets draft preview: Receivers Drake London, Garrett Wilson
Rich Cimini - How the New York Jets can build on their rookies' 'monumental' 5,681 snaps
Max Goodman - New York Jets Listed as Best Fit to Sign Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Terrell Edmunds
Max Goodman - NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets pick two defensive linemen in first round
Blake Pace - New York Jets Must Sign Right Guard in Free Agency This Offseason
Daniel Kelly - 2022 NFL Draft: Former New York Jets scout warns Jets not to pick Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe
Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: 3 2020 Draft Prospects ‘Could Be Traded’
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Could Steal Away $105 Million Cowboys’ DL DeMarcus Lawrence
Paul A. Esden Jr. - 2-Time All Pro Casey Hayward Would ‘Fit Like a Glove’ With Jets
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Panthers’ Robby Anderson interested in a reunion
Michael Obermuller - NFL Insider Connects Jets to ‘Much-Needed Upgrade’ at TE
Justin Fried - Should the NY Jets re-sign or decline safety Marcus Maye?
Kristen Wong - Marcus Williams is a perfect high-profile free agent target for the NY Jets
Justin Fried - 5 players the NY Jets are unlikely to re-sign this offseason
Kristen Wong - NY Jets 'should avoid' All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in free agency
Justin Fried - How the NY Jets can help facilitate a Deshaun Watson trade
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 6 tight ends New York Jets should avoid
Tyler Greenawalt - 2022 NFL free agency: Jets should be interested in DE Dante Fowler
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: Jets get Zach Wilson new in latest Todd McShay mock
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Should Jets re-sign Will Parks?
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets looking to replace Ashtyn Davis
Marty Schupak - Jets Off Season Is For Real
Stephen Zantz - TOJ Offseason Preview: The Case for Jessie Bates
Mason Smoller - New York Jets Coaching Connections Key to Free Agency
Benedetto Vitale - 3 major fixes Jets must make this offseason to make the NFL playoffs in 2022
