New York Jets Flight Connections 02/19/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The NFL offseason is under way. We are just under four weeks away from the start of free agency. With one of the largest amounts of cap space in the NFL, the New York Jets figure to be major players in the free agent market. I would expect the Jets to acquire at least three or four players penciled in as starters in free agency, if the injury bug can ever stop destroying the Jets hopes. Add in another three or four starters coming out of the draft, and the return of Carl Lawson, Mekhi Becton and Corey Davis from injuries, and the Jets should look like a very different team in a relatively short time. Here’s hoping the Jets aren’t just different in 2022, but they are substantially improved.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in February:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange - What Do You Think About the Jets’ Position as Free Agency Approaches?

DJ Bien-Aime II - Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper among possible Jets trade targets

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets draft preview: Receivers Drake London, Garrett Wilson

Rich Cimini - How the New York Jets can build on their rookies' 'monumental' 5,681 snaps

Max Goodman - New York Jets Listed as Best Fit to Sign Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Terrell Edmunds

Max Goodman - NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets pick two defensive linemen in first round

Blake Pace - New York Jets Must Sign Right Guard in Free Agency This Offseason

Daniel Kelly - 2022 NFL Draft: Former New York Jets scout warns Jets not to pick Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: 3 2020 Draft Prospects ‘Could Be Traded’

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Could Steal Away $105 Million Cowboys’ DL DeMarcus Lawrence

Paul A. Esden Jr. - 2-Time All Pro Casey Hayward Would ‘Fit Like a Glove’ With Jets

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Panthers’ Robby Anderson interested in a reunion

Michael Obermuller - NFL Insider Connects Jets to ‘Much-Needed Upgrade’ at TE

Justin Fried - Should the NY Jets re-sign or decline safety Marcus Maye?

Kristen Wong - Marcus Williams is a perfect high-profile free agent target for the NY Jets

Justin Fried - 5 players the NY Jets are unlikely to re-sign this offseason

Kristen Wong - NY Jets 'should avoid' All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in free agency

Justin Fried - How the NY Jets can help facilitate a Deshaun Watson trade

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 6 tight ends New York Jets should avoid

Tyler Greenawalt - 2022 NFL free agency: Jets should be interested in DE Dante Fowler

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: Jets get Zach Wilson new in latest Todd McShay mock

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Should Jets re-sign Will Parks?

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets looking to replace Ashtyn Davis

Marty Schupak - Jets Off Season Is For Real

Stephen Zantz - TOJ Offseason Preview: The Case for Jessie Bates

Mason Smoller - New York Jets Coaching Connections Key to Free Agency

Benedetto Vitale - 3 major fixes Jets must make this offseason to make the NFL playoffs in 2022

