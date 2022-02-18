Podcast: Jets Defense Free Agent Targets With Michael Nania

Today Michael Nania of jetsxfactor.com is back to talk more about free agents.

Yesterday Michael and I talked about some of the options the Jets have in free agency on the offensive side of the ball. Today we turn our attention to defense.

The unit was obviously a huge weakness for the Jets in 2021. While the team will hope young players improve with experience, some upgrades are clearly needed. It will be easier to find free agents in some areas than others. Michael and talk about which players on the team are building blocks, which spots could be addressed in free agency, and which might be areas of focus with an early Draft pick. As always, Michael provides tremendous insight.

