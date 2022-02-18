New York Jets Flight Connections 2/18/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We’ve already talked at length about the importance of Joe Douglas having a successful offseason, but the same can be said for Robert Saleh. The coaching staff in general probably wished they could have done a better job last season; and that’s something I know fans were thinking throughout the course of the year. The Jets defense was one of the worst units in the league last year, and for the first time, got away from their ‘run stuffing’ ways that the team’s been known for, for nearly a decade. Injuries and talent always play a role in those situations, but Robert Saleh and the Jets need to do better in that department if they hope to field a competitive team this upcoming season. If the Jets flounder yet again, there is a chance that the Saleh experience is much shorter-lived than one would expect. Hopefully this isn’t the case and things get on the right track, but we shall see. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

SNY - Bent - Deep dive on Michael Carter's rookie season and how he can impact Jets in 2022

Randy Lange - Jets TE Look Ahead: A Position that Could Receive Fortification

Ryan Moran - 5 tight end duos the NY Jets could assemble through draft and free agency

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 7 tight ends New York Jets could target

Michael Obermuller - Jets WR Braxton Berrios Addresses Free Agency: ‘It’s Not All Me’

Michael Nania - Would Chris Godwin be worth the money for NY Jets?

Dalton Miller - 2022 NFL Free Agency: Why the New York Jets should sign Brandon Scherff in free agency

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Can Get Jumpstart on Free Agency by Adding Dante Fowler Jr

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 6 players who could be traded this offseason

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - NFL Analyst Floats 3-Team QB Trade Idea Involving Jets

Justin Fried - 4 safest prospects the NY Jets could target in the 2022 NFL Draft

NewYorkJets.com - NFL Draft Preview with Dane Brugler (S2EP3) | The Top Linebackers in the 2022 Draft Class

Michael Nania - Latest internet consensus mock draft has new pick for NY Jets at No. 4

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Chansi Stuckey

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!