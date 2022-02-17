Podcast: Jets Offense Free Agent Targets With Michael Nania

On today’s podcast I’m joined by Michael Nania, our old friend and the co-owner of jetsxfactor.com.

Our focus is free agents on the offensive side of the ball. The Jets are looking to build a stronger unit around Zach Wilson this offseason. That means the team will look to upgrade both the skill players and the offensive line. On this episode Michael and I go through each position and discuss the main options. We talk about a running back who could be a good fit in the system. We talk about the need to go all in at wide receiver. We talk about what tight end option could be the best fit for Mike LaFleur’s offense. We talk about the weakness at right guard. Michael offers tremendous insight as always.

