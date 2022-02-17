New York Jets Flight Connections 2/17/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. You know it’s the offseason when the Jets are being linked to players that they are likely to have no shot at, or the situation wouldn’t make sense. Odell Beckham Jr is a prime example of that, as the WR suffered a brutal injury in the Super Bowl, yet has been named as a prime candidate for the Jets to target. While you can’t question the talent of OBJ, neither the fit nor the contract would make sense from a Jets perspective. And, while we’re at it, it’s unlikely Odell would come to a place that hasn’t seen the playoffs in over a decade. While it doesn’t hurt to explore every option, it’s a little too apparent that a lot of these ‘rumors’ are just generated for clicks, and nothing more. Unfortunately, this will only become worse within the next month. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Jack Bell - Notebook | For the Jets, the 2022 Season Starts Now

Andrew Golden - What would a worst-case-scenario New York Jets offseason look like?

Justin Fried - 4 easiest roster decisions for the NY Jets this offseason

Michael Nania - Daniel Jeremiah theorizes NY Jets could be 'middleman' on trade market

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Trade Proposal Lands Jets Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy for Draft Picks

Michael Nania - Is Connor Williams the most underrated NY Jets free agent target?

Max Goodman - New York Jets Listed as Best Fit to Sign Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Kristen Wong - NY Jets a potential landing spot for controversial CB Eli Apple

Michael Obermuller - Jets Told to Avoid $82.5 Million, 2-Time All-Pro EDGE

Ethan Greenberg - 6 NFL Draft Prospects Who Improved Their Stock During Senior Bowl

Mike Rosenstein - NFL Draft 2022: Jets get help for Zach Wilson in ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest 1st-round mock

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Things about new coach Nathaniel Willingham

