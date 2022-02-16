Podcast: February Jets Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to everybody who sent questions. A podcast mailbag can’t exist without mailbag questions after all. If yours went unanswered for this week, feel free to send it for a future installment.

Today we look at whether the Jets should trade Quinnen Williams, the odds of addressing both lines with picks 4 and 10, who the starting linebackers will be in 2022, the extent to which the coaching staff is confident in those linebackers and the cornerbacks, whether it’s better to have season tickets or Super Bowl tickets, how much scheme should factor into Draft decisions, whether the Jets should focus on defense in free agency, and more.

