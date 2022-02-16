New York Jets Flight Connections 2/16/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the offseason here, I think it’s a good reminder for Jet fans to remember that the team will be getting Carl Lawson back this upcoming season. The team lost Lawson prior to the regular season, after he suffered an achilles tear. While Lawson doesn’t necessarily ‘wow’ you with the stats throughout his career, he’s been a productive player, and one the Jets defense is in desperate need of. While the team’s young secondary surprised many, the lack of a pass rush was glaringly obvious. Even with the help of Lawson returning this upcoming season, don’t be shocked if the team addresses the position in the draft or free agency as well. This is a big point in the tenure of Joe Douglas, and I’m sure he’s going to do the best he can to turn the ship around. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

