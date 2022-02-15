Podcast: What the Jets Need to Get to the Super Bowl

Sunday we saw the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Jets currently seem far away from making the Super Bowl, but things can change quickly in the NFL. Just two years ago the Bengals had the league’s worst record. We also aren’t that far removed from the Rams having a seemingly endless parade of 7-9 seasons.

What do the Jets need to get to football’s biggest stage. Obviously the answer is, “a lot,” but on today’s podcast I try to go into greater depth.

Without question, the development of Zach Wilson is the most important aspect. It is almost impossible to win big in the NFL without quality play from the quarterback position. I discuss that element and the need for blue chip talent along with other ingredients.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube.