Recapping the performance of ex-Jets with their new teams: Part IV - AFC offense

With the postseason coming to a close, it’s time to recap how former Jets players who have since joined other NFL teams have fared. There was so much player movement this year that we’ve decided to split this up into sections this time and today we review offensive players from the AFC.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

Quarterback Davis Webb was on the practice squad all year but the only action he saw was in the victory formation in the one of the wins over the Jets. He’s just signed for the Giants.

Dolphins:

Versatile iron man Jesse Davis started two games at left guard and 14 at right tackle for Miami. He didn’t have a great year as he gave up a career high eight sacks.

Patriots:

Tight end Matt LaCosse spent the season on the practice squad and wasn’t retained. He was only elevated once and was not targeted in that game.

Steelers:

Running back Kalen Ballage is out of contract after a season where he rushed for 36 yards on 12 carries and caught two passes for eight yards. He played in every game and had one special teams tackle.

Pittsburgh also briefly had quarterback James Morgan on their practice squad but he did not play.

Browns:

Offensive lineman Blake Hance saw plenty of action due to injuries, starting five games at right tackle and two on the left. His run blocking was solid but his pass blocking was poor as he gave up four sacks and had three penalties. He’s now an exclusive rights free agent.

Receiver and return specialist JoJo Natson saw action off the practice squad in three games, returning five kickoffs for 107 yards and three punts for 15 yards. He only played 10 offensive snaps and Cleveland released him for good in late-December.

Former wide receiver (and now tight end) Lawrence Cager played in one game but was only on the field for one snap. He signed a futures deal to rejoin the Jets after the season.

Offensive lineman David Moore spent the year on the practice squad but did not play. He signed a futures deal to remain with the Browns after the season.

Tight end Connor Davis spent time on injured reserve but was let go in October. Offensive lineman Tristan Hoge spent time on the practice squad but was released in December.

Bengals:

The Bengals did not have any offensive players who were former Jets on their team in 2021.

Ravens:

Tight end Eric Tomlinson was mainly used as a blocker as usual but he did start seven games, catching one short pass and registering five special teams tackles. He’s now a pending unrestricted free agent.

The Ravens also had ex-Jets running backs Le’Veon Bell and Trenton Cannon, but neither lasted very long. Bell was activated for five games off the practice squad and gained just 11 yards on nine touches, although he did score two touchdowns. Cannon was on the active roster for less than a week. He rushed for five yards on two carries and had a special teams tackle in his lone appearance.

Offensive lineman James Carpenter was briefly on the practice squad and was elevated for one game, although he only played on special teams and ended the year with the Saints. Fellow offensive lineman Jimmy Murray was also on the practice squad but did not play. He signed a futures deal to remain with the team for 2022 though.

Quarterback Josh Johnson was poached from the Jets’ practice squad late in the season. He got to start one game for the Ravens and passed for 304 yards and two touchdowns but the Bengals still won that game. He’s now a free agent again.

Titans:

Tight end Anthony Firkser saw his production dip slightly from last year. He ended up with 34 catches for 291 yards in 15 games. His two touchdown catches gave him a career-high though. Firkser is a pending free agent.

Offensive lineman Corey Levin played in each of the last 13 games. He didn’t start a game, but played 46 snaps in a reserve role at three different positions on the line and didn’t give up any pressure or get called for a penalty. He is under contract for 2022.

Offensive lineman Jimmy Murray also spent time on their practice squad before landing in Baltimore.

Colts:

The Colts didn’t have any ex-Jets play for them on offense during the season but did sign quarterback James Morgan to their practice squad and then inked him to a futures deal after the season.

Texans:

Andre Roberts caught a 35-yard pass on offense but his output as a return man for Houston was disappointing and they released him in October. He ended up with the Chargers.

Jaguars:

Wide receiver Devin Smith was on the practice squad and was elevated for four early season games. He was targeted once in nine offensive snaps but did not register any stats. He was released in October.

Chiefs:

Tight end Daniel Brown was acquired in the Laurent Duvernay-Tardif trade but was ultimately released and ended up back with the Jets. While he was in Kansas City, Brown did not play.

Former sixth round pick Elijah McGuire spent a few months on the Chiefs’ practice squad during the season but the running back did not get to play and was released in January.

Raiders:

Offensive lineman Nico Falah was a late-season practice squad addition for the Raiders. However, he lasted just five days before being released.

Chargers:

Oday Aboushi started the first five games at right guard but then sadly tore his ACL early on in week five and missed the rest of the season. He had played quite well too, although he had two penalties in the first two games.

Wideout/return specialist Andre Roberts signed with the team a few days after his release from Houston. He had much better success with the Chargers and ended up as a second-team all-pro (behind Braxton Berrios) as he led the league in kick return yardage. He averaged 32.5 yards per return with the Chargers, although his punt return output was poor. Roberts also rushed three times for 19 yards with the Chargers. He is out of contract now, though.

Broncos:

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater got off to a great start with a quarterback rating of over 100 in each of the first three games, including the shutout win over the Jets. However, he had two concussions during the season that caused him to miss time. He ended up with decent stats as he had a 94.9 quarterback rating, 18 touchdown passes, two touchdown runs and only seven interceptions. He was 7-7 as a starter but is now out of contract again.

Offensive lineman Calvin Anderson did a decent job in a reserve role, starting three games at left tackle and playing almost 200 offensive snaps. He did not give up a sack or a penalty. Anderson is a pending restricted free agent.

Finally, Tristen Hoge ended the season on the Broncos’ practice squad but was not retained.

We’ll be back with part five in a few days...