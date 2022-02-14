Podcast: Super Bowl LVI Recap

The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl Champions. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals last night in Super Bowl LVI at Sofi Stadium by a 23-20 score. The Rams won the game with a 15 play, 79 yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

I thought this was a well-played and exciting Super Bowl. When you don’t have a rooting interest, all you can hope for is a game with a high quality of play and a close score. We got that. The officiating left something to be desired, but both teams came to play in this game.

In the end the best players on the Rams delivered when the stakes were at their highest. Sometimes Super Bowls are won by obscure players. That was not the case in this one.

On today’s podcast I give my thoughts on the game.

