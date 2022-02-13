Super Bowl LVI: Bengals vs Rams Game Thread

Here it is. The last game of the 2021 NFL season. Super Bowl LVI is upon us. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Rams’ home stadium.

The 13-7 Cincinnati Bengals just keep defying the odds in a magical Cinderella run. The Bengals come into this game having won six of their last seven games, including two impressive wins over the Kansas City Chiefs in the last few weeks, the second coming in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals feature one of the league’s hottest quarterbacks in Joe Burrow, along with arguably the NFL’s best set of offensive weapons. The Bengals also feature a top 5 rushing defense, and a top 7 scoring offense. The Bengals’ achilles heel is their pass defense, which has not been effective for most of the season. That could prove to be a problem against Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and the rest of the Rams’ aerial attack.

The 15-5 Los Angeles Rams come into this game winners of eight of their last nine contests. The Rams had trouble running the ball this year, but they had one of the better passing offenses in the NFL. With Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham, this can be a difficult passing offense to stop. On defense the Rams had a very good run defense but they had trouble stopping the pass. That may become an issue against Joe Burrow and the red hot Bengals’ passing offense.

If the two starting quarterbacks get decent protection from their respective offensive lines this one could turn into a highly entertaining shootout.

It’s the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Enjoy the game everyone.