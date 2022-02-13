NFL Fans Favor the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Each week during the NFL season and at various points during the offseason SB Nation sends out surveys to NFL fans. These surveys ask fans for opinions on their favorite team and the league in general. We call them SB Nation Reacts.

This week fans were asked to predict the Super Bowl. Just under six in ten are expecting the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams to beat the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow meanwhile is viewed as most likely MVP of the game.

This might seem like a bit of a disconnect, but a larger number of people voted for a Rams player as their MVP. The choices were just more spread out among Stafford, Kupp, and Donald. It seems like the view is that if the Bengals win, it will be on Burrow’s back.

