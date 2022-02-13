New York Jets Flight Connections 02/13/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! After two weeks of hype the Super Bowl is finally here. The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Personally I’m hoping the Bengals win this and close out their Cinderella season on the highest of high notes.
After the Super Bowl ends the hard work of making the Jets into a contender begins. How long until we can expect the Jets to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders? Hard to say, but if it doesn’t happen in the next few years we’ll probably start over with a new head coach, GM, and quarterback yet again. Here’s hoping that doesn’t become necessary.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in February:
Paul A. Esden Jr. - NFL Teams Interested in Stealing Jets’ QB Mike White: Report
Michael Obermuller - Jets ‘Mike White Game’ Helped Bengals’ Super Bowl Run
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Zach Wilson Could Reunite With Tyler Allgeier on Jets in 2022
Justin Fried - 5 high-profile cap casualties the NY Jets can target this offseason
Justin Fried - NY Jets CB Bryce Hall not guaranteed a starting job in 2022
Tom Rudawsky - A NY Jets/Calvin Ridley trade could be beneficial for both sides
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 6 players Jets shouldn’t target in Super Bowl 56
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Darrelle Revis should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer
Daniel Essien - Free Agency: Jets Defensive Line Target
Mason Smoller - New York Jets Must Build Backfield Around Michael Carter
Poll
Which team will win the Super Bowl today?
-
32%
Bengals
-
54%
Rams
-
12%
What’s a Super Bowl?
