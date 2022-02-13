Super Bowl start time: What time Super Bowl 56 gets underway

If you are on this website, I probably don’t need to tell you the Super Bowl is today. The Rams and the Bengals will compete for the Lombardi Trophy tonight in Los Angeles, with the Rams as 4-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The game will be shown on NBC. The network will have an expansive pregame show.

I have no idea what would compel somebody to watch six hours of pregame coverage, but that is an option you have today.

At noon Eastern the network will show a feature called Road to the Super Bowl. It chronicles the respective paths the Rams and the Bengals took to the big game.

The formal pregame show begins at 1:00 pm Eastern. There will be numerous interviews along with the way with the big names participating today such as Joe Burrow, Aaron Donald, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and more. There will be other features and entertainment along the way. And yes, there will be reports about what’s happening at the team hotels and the arrival at the stadium for both teams.

If for some reason all of that doesn’t interest you, the game itself is scheduled for a 6:30 pm Eastern kickoff.

