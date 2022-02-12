New York Jets Flight Connections 02/12/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Word is the Jets are interested in bringing back pending free agents Braxton Berrios and Folorunso Fatukasi. Will they? Should they? These decisions boil down to price. These are useful role players. At the right price they should and probably will be brought back. The issue is, will other teams value these players more than the Jets? Berrios wants to start at slot receiver and be paid accordingly. If another team values him that way, and Berrios is looking to maximize his contract, the Jets probably should move on. Fatukasi is a good run stopping defensive tackle. That is a role the Jets probably don’t value as highly as some other teams, since the Jets’ scheme emphasizes generating a pass rush primarily from the front four guys, and Fatukasi is not much of a pass rusher. There will probably be teams who value what Fatukasi brings to the table more than the Jets. If so, unless Fatukasi is willing to play for less with the Jets, the Jets probably will, and probably should, move on. We’ll see how these situations develop over the next few weeks, but I wouldn’t be surprised if both of these guys hit free agency in mid-March.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in February:
Poll
Will the Jets draft a punter or kicker in the 2022 NFL draft?
-
21%
Yes
-
65%
No
-
5%
What’s a kicker?
-
0%
What’s a punter?
-
1%
13
-
1%
Fred
-
3%
Termination Shock
