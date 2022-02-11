Podcast: Super Bowl LVI Talk

Super Bowl LVI is Sunday so today’s podcast takes a brief hiatus from Jets talk and focuses on the game.

There are plenty of interesting subplots in this game. The young Bengals led by Joe Burrow are looking to complete one of the most remarkable turnarounds in NFL history. Two years after finishing with the worst record in the league, can they win the championship?

The Rams were in the big game three years ago when they lost to the Patriots. Now they play on their home field. Matthew Stafford finally has a chance to silence his critics after years of top level play in Detroit failed to produce any deep postseason runs.

On today’s podcast I talk about some of the big storylines, matchups, and keys. I think the Rams have a slight edge in this game, but a Bengals victory would not surprise me at all.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you like it.