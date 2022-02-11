New York Jets Flight Connections 2/11/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Former Jets quarterback and Hall of Famer Joe Namath had some interesting comments regarding Zach Wilson, and his potential lack of durability going forward. While some disagree with his thoughts, I think it’s an interesting case. Wilson made most of what he could this season navigating a pocket that would collapse quickly more times than not. While those plays were exciting for fans, it’s not what a quarterback should face consistently. Eventually, there’s potential for injury. On top of that, Wilson likes to play dangerously himself, going the extra mile to make a huge play for the team. While concerns about his long term health are valid, I think that Joe Douglas and the Jets will do their best to limit potential injuries to the franchise QB, and hopefully that means success going forward. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Scott Thompson - Joe Namath evaluates Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'He needs more help around him'

Ryan Cole - NY Jets legend Joe Namath questions Zach Wilson's long-term durability

Ryan Moran - Former NFL scout says this offseason is 'the one' for New York Jets

Joe Blewett - New York Jets 2022 offseason: Should Joe Douglas trade Mekhi Becton?

Justin Fried - 4 NY Jets who could be traded this offseason including Denzel Mims

Rich Cimini - New York Jets mull tough free-agent decisions, including Braxton Berrios

Michael Nania - NY Jets expected to take 'wait-and-see approach' with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Michael Nania - 5 undervalued free agents the New York Jets could buy low on

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Allen Robinson Could Sign ‘Prove It Deal’ in 2022

Michael Obermuller - Jets Linked to ‘Low-Budget’ Mike Williams in Free Agency

Max Goodman - NFL Insider Predicts New York Jets Will Pick Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022 NFL Draft

Jack Bell - Jets’ CB Michael Carter II: You’re Never Too Young to Lead

Jack Bell - Jets Safeties Look Ahead: There’s Room in This Room

Stefan Stelling - NY Jets QB Zach Wilson challenges Josh McCown to slam-dunk contest

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Tommy Bohanon

