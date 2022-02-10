Podcast: Big Questions for the Offseason

On today’s podcast I discuss some of the big questions the Jets face heading into the offseason.

Obviously building around Zach Wilson and improving the defense are both priorities. But which do the Jets prioritize more? Wilson’s development is critical for the team’s long-term prospects, but without a better defense the Jets don’t have much hope of getting better on defense. It might be worth asking whether giving Zach as much help as possible or winning more games through a more complete team is the bigger priority.

I also discuss the cornerback position. How much the Jets value or do not value it could have a major impact on how they build the rest of the defense.

Finally I discuss Quinnen Williams’ fifth year option, which the team will need to decide on this offseason. I think the call is fairly obvious, but I still discuss it.

