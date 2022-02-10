New York Jets Flight Connections 2/10/22

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We’ve talked constantly about how the Jets need to make the correct moves this off-season in the FC as of late. When ESPN ranks them as having the 2nd-best in offseason capital among all of the teams in the NFL, that talking point gets magnified even more. With that presumption laid out in the open, a failure by Joe Douglas this offseason would equate to a meltdown similar to Mike Maccagnan, who was believed to have set the team up for a competent rebuild only to see it crumble into the dismay the Jets have found themselves in now for years. Joe Douglas has a chance to change a big narrative about the team, and if he’s able to do so, he could solidify himself as a legend among the fan base going forward. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets earn elite placement in ESPN's offseason-assets ranking

Ethan Greenberg - ESPN Ranks Jets’ Offseason Capital at No. 2 in NFL

Blake Pace - New York Jets Should Sign Affordable Wide Receiver in Free Agency This Offseason

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Falcons’ Comments on Calvin Ridley Opens Trade Doors

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Could Swap Joe Flacco for Nick Foles This Offseason

Michael Nania - Is Joe Douglas' 2020 NY Jets draft class in danger of becoming a failure?

Max Goodman - 2022 NFL Draft: New York Jets Could Trade With Pittsburgh Steelers in First Round

NewYorkJets.com - NFL Draft Preview with Dane Brugler | Who Were the Winners at the Senior Bowl?

Randy Lange - Former Jets QB Richard Todd: Senior Bowl 'Means a Lot to Me'

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets’ Mike LaFleur: ‘It’s Everything I’ve Wanted’

Joseph Zucker - Jets WR Braxton Berrios Talks Zach Wilson, All-Pro Honors, More in B/R AMA

Jack Bell - Jets DT Sheldon Rankins: ‘We’ve Started Something Special’

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!