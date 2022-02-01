Matt Cavanaugh Won’t Return to Jets Coaching Staff in 2022

When the season ends, some of the focus turns to the coaching staff. Even when the head coach is retained, there is sometimes a shakeup on the staff. More than three weeks after the end of the season, we have our first change. Offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will not return for 2022 per Rich Cimini.

Matt Cavanaugh, who held the title of senior offensive assistant, will not be returning to the #Jets in 2022, per source. Cavanaugh was hired in August to replace the late Greg Knapp. His primary focus was the QBs. It’s an important job, tied to Zach Wilson’s development. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 31, 2022

As Cimini notes, Cavanaugh was a late addition to the staff after the tragic death of Greg Knapp last July.

This was Cavanaugh’s second stint with the team. He was the quarterbacks coach under Rex Ryan from 2009 through 2012. He was a frequent target of criticism from the fanbase as Mark Sanchez failed to develop.

To be honest I think it is difficult to have an informed take on this change. Cavanaugh came in so late that we can’t really say what sort of impact he had on the team and on Zach Wilson in 2021. All we know is that he won’t be part of the process going forward.