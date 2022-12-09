Wilson eyeing Rookie Records

Earlier this week I saw some interesting stats around Garrett Wilson, if you look at his stats when playing with Joe Flacco and Mike White and then extrapolate that over an entire 17-game season, you’d get the following:

190 targets, 105 catches, 1,601 yards, 14 TDs

Then if you look back on the 2021 season and compare those numbers to other receivers, you’d get:

Targets: 2nd

Receptions: 8th

Yards: 3rd

TDs: 2nd

Obviously, that’s just a little fun and you can’t really use that as a true measuring stick but I don’t think it’s unreasonable to look at Garrett Wilson and see a top 5 wide receiver in the NFL. I’m extremely biased and I’m the first to admit it, but Garrett Wilson is special, he’s certainly the most gifted receiver I’ve seen with the Jets in some time.

So it probably won’t come as a shock to you to hear that he’s closing in on the Jets rookie receiving yards record currently held by Keyshawn Johnson. In 1996, Johnson recorded 844 yards in 14 games, Wilson is currently at 790 in 12. It’s not a case of if Wilson will pass that record, it’s a matter of when. With 55 yards needed, I’d be willing to bet that he breaks it this weekend in Buffalo this week.

“That would be awesome to put your name down in the record books with someone like Keyshawn Johnson, someone of that level, and Wayne Chrebet,” he said. “It’s really special to be even in that area code. For me, I think if I keep the same mentality I have been having and coming to work every day and coming to get better, it will all take care of itself. I can’t say I knew about it going into this interview but now that I know that it will be something that is on my horizon, I can hopefully check that box at some point this year.”

The receiving yards record may not be the only record he breaks. Keyshawn also holds the record for rookie receiving touchdowns with 8, and although Wilson only has 4 in 12 games, he’s recorded 13 receptions, 257 yards and 2 touchdowns in his last two games with Mike White at the helm, so if he can continue that pace then he has a chance to tie that record and potentially move past it. Just as a note Rob Moore is second on that list with 6 touchdowns back in 1990 and Elijah Moore is third with 5 touchdowns last season.

Like the receiving yards record, Wilson is also on course to pass the rookie catch record held by Wayne Chrebet who caught 66 passes back in 1995. Johnson is second on that list with 63 and Wilson is currently sitting at 57. So there’s a chance that he breaks not one but two records this weekend.