TNF: Rams vs Raiders Prediction and Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 14. Tonight the Las Vegas Raiders try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they visit the hapless Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders are 7 point road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 5-7 Las Vegas Raiders come into this game on a roll, winners of 3 straight games after losing their prior 3 games. After losing to the Indianapolis Colts and being left for dead at 2-7 on the year, the Raiders have come roaring back. The Raiders offense has put up more than 400 yards each of the last 3 games after failing to do so in 8 of 9 games to start the season. As a result the Raiders have averaged 30 points per game over the last 3 weeks after reaching that mark only twice in the first 9 games of the season. The recent Raiders surge has put them in position to make a late playoff push, but they will need to win virtually every week to get there, starting tonight against a bad Rams team.

The 3-10 Los Angeles Rams have seen their season go completely off the rails after winning the Super Bowl last year. The Rams have lost 6 straight games, and they haven’t beaten a winning team all year. With Matthew Stafford playing hurt all year before finally ending his season on the injured reserve list, the Rams’ offense has disappeared. The Rams have not scored more than 24 points since week 2 of the season. They have scored 17 points or less in 7 of their 12 games this season. It’s tough to win football games that way. Throw in a defense that has allowed 26 or more points in each of the last 4 games and you get a long losing streak and a Rams team that is currently in the conversation for the worst team in the NFL, other than the putrid Houston Texans.

The Rams have dominated the rivalry recently, winning 4 of the last 5 games between these two teams. I expect that to change tonight. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.